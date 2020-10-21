Fairfield Glade Fire Department is recruiting full-time community residents to fill three vacant community-at-large Board of Directors positions.
These board positions require a commitment of time. Candidates will need to have a working knowledge and experience with local government or related private industry administration, financial, management or fund raising.
Additionally, interested residents should have experience working on a Board of Directors for non-profit public organizations.
Those interested should submit a letter of interest and their résumé to the Fairfield Glade Fire Department, Attn. Robert Terraforte Jr., Board President, P.O. Box 1547, Fairfield Glade, TN 38558, or email to rterraforte@yahoo.com by Oct. 30.
