The Fairfield Glade Board of Directors met Wednesday for their weekly status update and to review the latest COVID-19 Data Trends. All of the indicators are encouraging, and we believe that the steps we have taken to date as phases in our Reopening Strategy have not resulted in any adverse impacts on the community.
We have implemented a number of precautionary measures and practices to provide a level of protection for those who choose to use our facilities and to protect our Community Club team members who staff our facilities. It is always your individual decision as to whether or not you feel comfortable using our facilities.
REOPENING STRATEGY ANNOUNCEMENT
Last Thursday was the last day for to-go service from Legends/Fireside, and we reopened our newly renovated and much anticipated Stonehenge Grille on Sunday. The Stonehenge Grille will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.
There are a couple of items we want to clarify:
The Stonehenge Grille deck area will be first-come-first-served until 5 p.m. to accommodate golfers. Social distancing will be in place, so some tables will not be available.
Reservations will be required at all times for indoor seating and after 5 p.m. for the deck area to help in monitoring social distancing.
While restaurants are allowed to open at 100%, they are still required to practice social distancing and tables must be 6 feet apart; as with most restaurants, Stonehenge Grille cannot accommodate 100% occupancy and also comply with the social distancing rules, which will reduce our guest seating capacity to approximately 60% of occupancy.
The Fairfield Glade Library will reopen May 25 with no more than four customers at a time; hours will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The remainder of the Library Building will remain closed to group activities at this time.
There are no other changes to the Reopening Strategy for this week.
FIVE KEY SAFETY PRINCIPLES FOR REDUCING COVID-19 EXPOSURE
As we proceed through the COVID-19 health crisis and our Reopening Strategy, there are five key principles that everyone should remember and follow for the foreseeable future:
1. Everyone will need to practice the recommended social distancing guidelines;
2. Face coverings should be worn whenever you are in the company of others;
3. Wash your hands every time you touch something you haven’t cleaned;
4. Sanitize all high-touch surfaces frequently and;
5. Stay at home if you feel sick.
There is no established timeline for the duration of each Phase of our Reopening Strategy and movement to the next Phase of our strategy will be determined based upon any additional public health advisories or guidance issued, and the impact our reopening activities have on our community.
We will continue to re-evaluate our actions as the situation develops, however we must continue to follow all the public health advisories, and will continue to act in the best interests of our community as a whole.
Do your part, stay apart.
Stay strong, stay safe and take care of one another
• • •
Ken Flierl is president of the Fairifeld Glade Community Club Board of Directors and Senior Management Team
