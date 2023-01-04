Christmas is known for being the season of giving, and in that spirit, Glade Realty has been accepting donations to give to children being treated at Erlanger Children’s Oncology/Hematology Hospital presents for Christmas. Every year at the hospital, children are invited to choose one of toys donated to the hospital for their own.
“This time of the year, they tend to get a lot of donations, but that drops off and the supplies are often dwindled by June or July,” said Suni Nelson, a real estate agent from Glade Realty.
Erlanger Children’s Hospital is located in Chattanooga, and is a part of the Children’s Miracle Network and the Make-A-Wish Foundation. With the help of these organizations, many of the children at the hospital have been able to go on exciting vacations, such as cruises and Disney World. According to Nelson, one of the patients there is a child who is a big fan of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and was able to meet the actor and be on set of a film Johnson was in.
Nelson, along with others from Glade Realty, visited the hospital and met with some of the nurses, who described their work as “very rewarding”.
“These nurses are angels in disguise,” Nelson said.
“While we were there, a little fellow was getting blood work and one nurse talked and played with him while the other delicately did the dirty work. A small thing like stickers distracted him and transformed a look of fear to joy,” Nelson continued. “Such a small thing, stickers. Such an amazing thing—this sweet nurse and her assuring smile made it easy to take the needles. He sat calmly and even smiled back at her.”
The nurses do a lot of arts and crafts projects with the kids, including decorating small Christmas trees for the kids to keep in their rooms. The hospital also has game rooms and playrooms set up for children from birth to age 21.
“For many of these kids, the hospital is better than home and they love it there,” Nelson said.
Nelson also noted how the hospital staff steps in to make sure these kids have their needs met at home as well—whether it be extreme poverty, lack of parenting or a difficult home life.
“This group of health professionals do so much more than medical necessities,” Nelson said. “They go above and beyond in incredible ways.”
Glade Realty accepts gifts to be donated to the children’s hospital at their office, located at 7012 Peavine Rd in Fairfield Glade. For more information, they can be reached at 931-484-3734.
