The Fairfield Glade Community Club Property Standards Committee is still looking for a few good men or women to serve on this committee.
The application deadline is extended to Sept. 30.
If interested, please submit your application prior to Sept. 30.
Applications are available at the Administration Office at 7827 Peavine Rd. or on the club’s website at fairfieldglade.cc, under member login/admin/board of directors/committees.
Applications should be returned to the Administration Office.
Thank you for your interest in serving.
