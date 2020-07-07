Fairfield Glade Community Club managers were pleased to announce an increase in the capacity at each outdoor pool by an additional 10 reservations as of July 2.
They understand the pool reservation system is new for everyone and they appreciate your cooperation as they work through some of these challenges.
Druid Hills will now have 50 pool reservations available for each time frame and Dorchester will now have 35 pool reservations available for booking.
This is a reminder that when you are booking your pool time-slot online, you may only book 7 days in advance for pool reservations. You may book one time-slot per day at one of the outdoor pools. Please be considerate of others and cancel your time-slot if you are unable to use your reservation. There are waiting lists for each pool and we notify others on the waiting list when a reservation has been cancelled.
If you have any questions while attempting to reserve pool time, please contact the Conference Center at 931-484-3722 and the staff will be happy to assist you.
To book online, please go to fgcc.tennisbookings.com. If you have not already created an account, please do so.
Once you have created an account:
1. Select the pool you wish to swim.
2. Select the date you would like to reserve (up to 7-days in advance only).
3. Find the time you wish to swim.
4. For open swim, click underlined description.
5. Click sign-up.
6. Enter names (up to 4) of the swimmers. If less than 4 spots are available, you will only be allowed to sign up for the available slots.
7. Click “sign up” and your name will be registered. You will receive a confirmation email.
Thank you for your cooperation and your patience.
