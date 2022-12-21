Fairfield Glade Police Department joined the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and other partners in recognizing Older Driver Safety Awareness Week from Dec. 5-9.
In 2020, 55.7 million people — or 17% of the U.S. population — were older than age 65. In the same year, 6,549 people who were 65 and older were killed in traffic crashes in the U.S., accounting for 17% of all traffic fatalities.
Although older drivers are less likely to drive aggressively or to speed, they are considered vulnerable road users. It’s important for those who engage with older drivers to know age-related changes that may undermine an individual’s driving ability.
Fairfield Glade Police Department has resources to help caregivers, family members and others address safety among older drivers.
The resources are tailored for family members/caregivers, law enforcement professionals, medical professionals, older drivers and state driver licensing agencies.
These resources are available at the Fairfield Glade Police Department and online.
Fairfield Glade Police Department also has implemented a reimbursement program that is funded by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office for those who complete a safe driver course. These courses are designed to help older drivers become better and safer driver. In many states, drivers may benefit from a discount on their auto insurance premium upon completing the course.
It’s also an opportunity to learn something new along the way.
