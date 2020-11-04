Fairfield Glade Police Department hosted the University of Tennessee Law Enforcement Innovation Center to conduct a POST-certified training course regarding domestic violence and sexual assault investigations in October, which is also Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The four-day, 32-hour class gives trainees the tools needed to be able to handle domestic violence and abuse situations and provide instruction for investigating incidents and resources for victims.
Participants from several agencies, including FGPD, Avalon Center, Algood Police and Cookeville Police attended for their POST-certified training in domestic violence and sexual assault, covering information from law review to types of abuse and victim advocacy.
“One thing about law enforcement is we constantly have to keep up with the changes in laws and procedures,” said FGPD Chief Michael Williams. “We have a beautiful facility, and we like hosting these necessary classes to bring training to our officers, officers of surrounding counties and agency personnel. We are very pleased to be able to offer these types of courses here.”
The training, sponsored by the Tennessee Office of Criminal Justice Programs, is free for all law enforcement and domestic violence professionals.
“The UT Law Enforcement Innovation Center is one of the top — if not the top — resources for law enforcement training in the U.S.,” Williams added. “We’re very fortunate to have them so close to be able to provide additional training to not only our officers, but with neighboring departments and those who work closely with law enforcement.”
