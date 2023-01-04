Fairfield Glade Police Department Capt. Mark Rosser will discuss “Home Security, Video Surveillance and Scams” during the Plateau PC Users Group meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Christ Lutheran Church, 481 Snead Dr.
The regular question-and-answer session will follow after the main presentation.
The PC Users Group is dedicated to helping its members and the community better enjoy the use of personal computers and related technology.
Visitors are always welcome to the meetings, which are the second Tuesday of each month. A $3 guest fee will be collected from all non-group members.
Visit www.ppcuginc.com to read the latest version of the group’s newsletter, the Gazette.
More information is also available on the website or by calling George Sengstock at 224-760-3948 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. only.
