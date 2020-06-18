Fairfield Glade Community Club outdoor pools will reopen to members and guests June 22.
The indoor pool will not reopen at this time.
There will be several restrictions in place to help with social distancing. Each pool will have limited capacity to ensure safe social distancing of 6 feet between different groups. All pools will have specific time slots to maximize the number of members and guests the pools can serve. The community club asks members carefully review the FAQs below and plan accordingly.
Question: Why doesn’t FG open all the pools (outdoor & indoor) at the same time?
Answer: There are different protocols for outdoor and indoor pools. There are also issues regarding ventilation that affect the indoor pool re-opening.
Question: If chlorine kills bacteria and viruses, why are you so concerned about opening the pools?
Answer: The pool water is not the issue as long as the chemicals are handled properly. The concerns involve the high touch surfaces such as handrails, pool chairs and tables, decks, bathrooms, locker areas etc.
Question: When will the pool scheduler open for the outdoor pools re-opening date of June 22?
Answer: The pool scheduler will be available on Wednesday, June 17, for reservations.
Question: How do I reserve a timeslot for the outdoor pools?
Answer: Booking your time for the pool will be the same system as booking a time for pickleball. Go to fgcc.tennisbookings.com to sign up. If you don’t have an account, please click on the “create an account” button at the top of the page. A first and last name, phone number, address and email address is required to create an account.
Once you’ve created an account, select the date you wish to swim, select the pool you wish to swim, click the time slot you wish to swim and click the book button under the calendar.
Question: What rules are in place for making reservations?
Answer: Swimmers cannot book more than one time slot per day, per family. Each week on Wednesday at noon, the next week will open for bookings. If you decide to go to one of the pools at the last minute, call the Community Center at 484-3722 to make a reservation. Call the Community Center to change or cancel an existing reservation.
If you do not have access to a computer to do an online reservation, you can call the CCC to make an advance reservation. Keep in mind the same rules apply. Reservations are accepted each week beginning on Wednesday at noon for the next week’s bookings. Please do not call the Racquet Center to make a pool reservation. The CCC is the only place to call for a pool reservation. The CCC is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. If you would like to make a reservation when the CCC is closed, please book your reservation online.
Question: Can I just show up at the pool on the day I wish to swim to see if there are any openings?
Answer: It’s best to call ahead to see if there are any available spaces and if there are, you can book your reservation on the phone so that when you arrive, you’ll be able to access the pool. Please call the Conference Center at 484-3722 to see if your preferred time is available for the day you’d like to swim. Please do not call the pool directly. They will not be able to assist you with scheduling a reservation.
Question: Why are you limiting the number of people in each pool?
Answer: This is the first phase of the pool re-openings. The protocols will continue to be evaluated to deterimine how well guests social distance. Extra time is required between groups to sanitize and clean before the next group arrives.
Question: Why are you limiting the number of people in the restrooms and not allowing locker or shower usage?
Answer: The limit of guests in the restrooms assists with social distancing. Families may use the restroom together, if necessary. The lockers and showers will not be available because they are difficult to sanitize after each guest use. Please come ready to swim.
Question: What is the maximum number of people allowed at each pool for each time slot?
Answer: During this first phase will have a maximum number of guests as outlined below.
Druid Hills Family Pool: Max 40 people per time slot
Dorchester Adult Pool: Max 25 people per time slot
Question: What are the hours of operation and the time slots for each pool?
Answer: Druid Hills Family Pool will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Timeslots available:
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
2-4:30 p.m.
5-7:30 p.m.
Dorchester Adult Pool is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Timeslots available:
10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
1-3:30 p.m.
4-6:30 p.m.
Question: I’ve made my reservation, now how do I check in when I arrive at the pool?
Answer: Please wait in your car until the gate opens. Pool staff will be closing the pool for 30 minutes between guests to sanitize surfaces. The Community Club that everyone practice social distancing and avoid long lines forming prior to the pool opening. Please have your member or guest cards ready to show to the attendant when signing in.
Question: Is towel service available for Wyndham guests?
Answer: Towel service is not available at this time. Please bring towels with you.
Question: Will pool toys be available to use?
Answer: No pool toys will be available to use. Please bring your own.
Question: What is the cost to use the pool?
Answer: Pool fees will be reduced by $1 for all so the new prices will be: Members, $3.75; Guests, $4.25; and Preferred Cards, $1.75.
Question: Will 2020 Annual pool passes still be valid?
Answer: Pool passes are still valid and will be extended for 3 months to make up for the time when the pools were closed due to Covid 19.
Question: Will the holiday-to-holiday passes be sold this year?
Answer: No passes will be sold this year due to the capacity limits of each pool.
Please direct your questions or concerns to Abby Julian, recreation manager, ajulian@fairfieldglade.cc, or Mary Jo Paige, director of marketing and events:, mjpaige@fairfieldglade.cc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.