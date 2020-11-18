Glade Niners Donate $600 to CMC Breast Patient Support Fund 2020.jpg

Members with the Glade Niners present $600 to CMC for Breast Health Patient Support. From left are Secretary Darlene Edwards, President Mary Ziegler and Treasurer Sandy Inman with CMC Director of Radiology and Radiation Oncology Tom Rally, Supervisor Fran Bowers and Nurse Navigator Desiree Campbell.

The Fairfield Glade Women’s Nine-Hole Golf League recently donated $600 to Cumberland Medical Center’s Breast Center Patient Support Fund.

Although they were unable to have their usual activities because of social distancing precautions, they chose to gather donations in support of helping women in need of accessing breast health resources.

“We really like knowing that this helps women who live locally,” said Mary Ziegler, who serves as the league’s president.

“We are very blessed to be a part of such a caring community,” said Tom Rally, CMC director of Radiology and Radiation Oncology. “This donation will go a long way to help us make sure our breast center patients get all the resources they need to fight cancer.”

