Fairfield Glade Rotary Club presents the annual Fairfield Glade Music Festival from 2-6:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at The Grove in Fairfield Glade.
Sail On, a Beach Boys tribute band from Nashville, and Cookeville favorite The Smoky Nights will perform for the afternoon event.
The Music Festival and Wine on the Plateau are the two biggest yearly fundraisers for the Fairfield Glade Rotary Club.
Through those two events, the club raises over $40,000 annually to fund scholarships, service projects, senior/youth programs, non-profit support and much more.
Advance tickets are $15 and will be on sale at The Center in mid-August.
Hopefully, the weather will cooperate this year, but club members are working with the bands on a makeup date in the event of weather cancellation.
Interested sponsors for the event can contact Jack Williams at gladevol@frontiernet.net or 931-210-0543.
Various levels of sponsorships are available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.