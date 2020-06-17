This year all prizes will be awarded in cash. First-place prize, the last ticket drawn, will be $6,000.
The second- and third-place prizes will be $2,000 and $1,000, respectively.
There will be a “second chance” drawing from all non-winning tickets for a $100 gift card.
The Lions will sell a maximum of 500 tickets at $50 each.
The drawing will be on Thursday, Sept. 10.
In adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines this years’ drawing will not be held at the Community Conference Center. Instead the drawing will be conducted electronically.
Results of the drawing will be posted by 6 p.m. at: https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/fairfield_glade.
This is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Fairfield Glade Lions Club.
All members of the Fairfield Glade Lions Club appreciate your past, present, and future support in participating in the Reverse Raffle.
Proceeds from each charitable donation helps to support children’s sight and hearing programs including testing at the local schools, the Student Scholarship Program, the fight against diabetes, and other non-profit agencies that serve Cumberland County.
The Fairfield Lions Club express a great big thank you to corporate sponsors Cumberland Eye Care and Zurich Homes for their generous support for this event.
Tickets are available from any Fairfield Glade Lions Club member, First National Bank, Regions Bank and SmartBank (formerly Progressive Savings Bank).
Tickets can also be purchased by contacting Lion Dennis Barnes at 615-585-2723 or Lion Darryl Wharton at 931-248-
8338.
