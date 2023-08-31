The Fairfield Glade Lions Club is currently busy finalizing plans for the 34th annual golf tournament.
Eye Centers of Tennessee is the tournament sponsor. Willow Café and Catering is sponsoring and providing lunch.
The tournament is set for Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Fairfield Glade Heatherhurst Crag Golf Course with a shotgun start at 8 a.m.
It will be a four-person scramble for men, women and mixed flights with the entry fee of $85 per person. The fee includes greens, range balls, a goody bag, “grab-and-go” continental breakfast, soft drinks, water and lunch.
Entry forms are available at Heatherhurst golf course as well as pro shops of other Fairfield Glade courses and at fairfieldgladeresort.com/golf. Or call Lion Duane at 931-484-3441 or Lion Joe at 417-230-1141 for an emailed entry form.
Make all checks payable to Fairfield Glade Lions Club and mail with entry form to Duane West, 113 Huntington Dr., Fairfield Glade, TN 38558.
Individual entries are accepted and will be assigned to a team.
All teams will be preflighted based on average 18-hole scores shown on the entry form. First-, second- and third-place winners for each flight will be awarded at the end of the tournament.
All winners will receive a prize including any hole-in-one winners of prizes offered at all par 3 holes on the course.
This year a grand prize of $25,000 is offered for a hole-in-one on hole 12.
The Fairfield Glade Lions use proceeds from fund raising events to support many community nonprofits, school children, and other entities.
Benefactors include House of Hope, the Avalon Center, Kids on the Rise, Fairfield Glade Resident Services, Cumberland County Playhouse, and adult vision and hearing services.
The Lions’ focus on children includes providing vision and hearing screening for all elementary schools in the county, the Student of the Month scholarship, and offering the opportunity for children with diabetes the opportunity to attend a two-week camp specially for diabetic children. Fairfield Glade Lions Club also supports the Fairfield Glade Fire and Police departments in helping to purchase equipment.
In case of a rainout, rain checks will be issued and prizes will be awarded at the luncheon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.