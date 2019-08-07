The Fairfield Glade Lions Club is currently busy finalizing play for the 30th Annual Golf Tournament. It will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Heatherhurst Crag Golf Course with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. It will be a four-person scramble for Men-Ladies and Mixed Flights with the entry fee set at $75 per person. The fee includes green fees, continental breakfast and lunch for players only. If you would like to invite your spouse or any other guest for lunch, please include an additional $10 for each person on the entry form.
Entry forms are available at all Fairfield Glade golf courses. If that is not convenient or if you have any questions, please call Lion Duane at (931) 484-3441 or Lion Natalie at (786) 247-1752 and they will email you an entry form. Make all checks payable to FG Lions Club and mail with entry form to Duane West, 113 Huntington Drive, Fairfield Glade, TN 38558. Individual entries accepted. You will be assigned to a team.
Rogers Group, Inc. (Peavine Rd. project group) will be the tournament sponsor for the second year and Cumberland Eye Care is the lunch sponsor again this year.
All teams will be pre-flighted based on average 18-hole scores shown on the entry form. These numbers will be used to determine first-, second- and third-place winners for each flight at the end of the tournament. All winners will receive a prize including hole-in-one winners at all par 3 holes on the course. The Lions Golf Committee is currently determining the prize for each hole-in-one winner with $5,000 going for the grand prize on one of the holes. (Watch for future newspaper stories to learn the prizes assigned to each par 3 hole.)
The FG Lions Golf Tournament remains different from any other scramble tournament. Most other tournaments require each player in the foursome to use their drive just so many times to determine best ball position. The Lions Tournament allows each player to use their long drive as often as they choose.
The difference for the Lions tournament is a “putting rule.” Each player must be assigned “putter” twice on eight holes and is required to putt for the team. They can only use their mulligans for this purpose. The remaining 10 holes revert to the standard scramble rules where each player makes putts for the team. Remember, no “gimmie” putts; each putt on the course must be holed.
Speaking of mulligans, you can purchase mulligans at the registration table before the tournament begins for five for $20 with a maximum of 10 for $40.
Remember, there will be a silent and live auction again this year with top notched items so bring some extra cash or checks to join in on the fun. (Credit cards cannot be used.) Mark your calendar for Sept. 7 to enjoy a day of golf, participate in an exciting auction and meet new friends.
