Backing the blue, the Fairfield Glade Lions Club presented a check to the Fairfield Glade Police Department on Feb. 22, to assist in the purchase of automated external defibrillators.
“I really want to thank the Lions Club for all you do for us,” said FGPD Chief Michael Williams.
On hand for the presentation were FGPD Major Wesley Pemberton, FG Lion Clark Zedric, Chief Michael Williams, Lion Fred Mundt, Capt. Mark Rosser, and Lion president Joe Fitzgerald.
CPR and early defibrillation is effective in saving lives when used immediately after a person experiences sudden cardiac arrest. AEDs are portable medical devices designed to automatically take readings of the heart’s rhythm and send the necessary electric defibrillator pulses to people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest in which the heart has stopped beating.
Fitzgerald said, “They’re not cheap.”
“But worth it,” Zedric interjected.
The Lions donated $6,000 which will allow for the department to
purchase four new AEDs to outfit their cruisers, adding to the level of care and service they can offer to residents.
“I’m very touched. This means a lot to us,” Williams added. “I mean, this helps everyone.”
