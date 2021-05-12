Evelyn Parziale was key in the founding and development of the Fairfield Glade Library.
Her tireless work made it possible for residents to have access to a variety of publications, movies and puzzles.
The library is working with Fairfield Glade Community Club to create a memorial to her.
In order to continue her legacy, the library is dedicating its large-print section to Parziale. New shelving expanded the space available. The library now wants to fill those shelves with large-print books.
Large print books are more expensive than regular print — and not all books are printed in large print.
In order to afford more large-print books, the library is taking a collection in May and June. Each book purchased with funds raised will have a book plate placed in it recognizing the fund drive in Parziale’s name.
Donors are asked to let the volunteer on duty know if they wish to contribute.
Fairfield Glade Library will be back to normal hours starting June 1. Operating hours will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
Volunteers are sought to help serve library patrons. No experience is necessary, just a willingness to serve.
Those wishing to help are asked to let the volunteer on the desk know if you have an interest and feel free to ask questions.
Stop in for a tour. Library volunteers love meeting people.
