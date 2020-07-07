The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club made a $3,000 donation to the Peavine Care Center food bank recently. The club, which offers a grant program each year to local not-for-profits, awarded the monies based on a grant application made by the care center. The Peavine Care Center is a non-profit, all-volunteer food bank open to qualifying residents of Cumberland County. It has been operating along the Peavine Road corridor since 2009.
The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club is a social and philanthropic organization that contributes annually to several local charities. Peavine Care Center Executive Director Bob Diller graciously accepted the donation stating that it was enough money to keep the agency going for an entire month.
“We are very happy to present this check to Peavine Care Center,” stated Sally Cooney, Ladies Club president. “We wanted to bring it home to the Fairfield Glade corridor, if possible, to help wherever we can.”
