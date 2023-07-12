The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club is seeking vendors for its 16th annual Mistletoe Marketplace to be held Saturday, Nov. 4.
The one-day show is scheduled to be held in the Center and the Village Green Mall. Booth space must be reserved in advance.
The Marketplace hours will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Vendor fees are $65 per booth space.
Visit the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club’s website, www.ffgladiesclub.com, for details, and to apply. Click on the Events menu option, select Fundraising Projects, and scroll to the bottom of the page to download the PDF application file.
Vendor participation is subject to approval.
The form must be completely filled out, and any applicable pictures may be emailed ffgmistletoe@yahoo.com.
The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established exclusively for charitable, religious, educational and scientific purposes.
The club’s mission is to provide educational and charitable giving, direct community service and social opportunities for its members.
The club is open to all women living or owning property in Fairfield Glade, as well as former Ladies Club members.
