The COVID-19 pandemic and its damage to the economy did little to hinder Fairfield Glade home sales, which finished 2020 with a bullet and continued their steady annual climbs of the past decade.
In some cases, the pandemic appears to have led to some sales.
The Fairfield Glade Community Club Board of Directors and management team highlighted last year’s statistics Feb. 4 in their email newsletter “Magnified.”
“In spite of the pandemic and its effect on the overall economy, the demand for Fairfield Glade homes was strong, and values rose substantially as a result,” they wrote.
“The growing popularity of Fairfield Glade, of course, makes all this good news possible.”
Demand for houses also grew nationally, with home sales hitting their highest levels in 14 years, the National Association of Realtors reported.
The upward trend is expected to continue well into this year.
The FGCC board and managers wrote that 425 “resale homes” — single-family houses and condominiums — were sold last year in Fairfield Glade.
That extended an upward trend that started in 2011 when 170 homes sold as the nation was at the tail end of a real estate market downturn that was part of the Great Recession.
From 2011 to last year, the average selling price increased from about $167,000 to $257,000 and a home’s days on the market decreased from 167 to 63.
Home sales tracking by Mike Albin, a Realtor with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gwin Reality, shows that single-family houses in Fairfield Glade sold at an average of $274,496 last year. He does not include condominiums in his tracking.
Albin said the past several months have been the busiest he has experienced in his eight years representing buyers and sellers locally.
As of early June, there were 94 houses on the market; that number steadily decreased each month to 13 in early February. Five years ago in February, there were 177, and they stayed on the market an average of 125 days.
“People are snapping them up,” he said. “They’re selling much faster now.”
The trend looks promising to continue this year; in January, single-family houses sold in an average of 38 days and at $271,521, according to Albin’s records.
Albin, the top real estate agent in home sales the past five years and first in dollar sales three of the past five, said last year was “incredible” for him despite the pandemic.
He did slightly less than $17 million in real estate transactions, about 90% of them in Fairfield Glade and $6 million to $7 million more than in each of the previous four years.
But 2020 wasn’t always so fruitful. After strong months in January and February, Albin said sales “just died as COVID hit” in March. They soon recovered, however, picking up in June as if “the floodgates opened.”
Albin said some retirees and others who could work from home or anywhere moved to Fairfield Glade after deciding to get away from metropolitan areas ravaged by the virus in states such as Illinois, California, Wisconsin and New York.
They also wanted to flee violence in the streets that was prevalent in the summer.
“They said ‘We’ve had enough,’” Albin said.
Realtor Judy Brooks of Century 21 Fountain Realty in Fairfield Glade sees a trend of people leaving highly congested regions where the threat of the pandemic is greater than in rural areas.
“You’re wall-to-wall in these other states, and people are trying to get away from that,” she said.
So they go to places such as Fairfield Glade and see them as a “new frontier” desirable for the scenery, peace and quiet, relative safety, low cost of living and friendly people, she said.
Brooks, who has 35 years of experience in real estate including the last eight here, said houses are selling so quickly in Fairfield Glade that people “have to grab what they can take.”
Her advice: “If you like a house, you’d better put an offer on it right away. And you still might not be the winner. It’s definitely a seller’s market. People are getting what they are asking for.”
Next week: The Fairfield Glade Community Club shares what it’s doing to market the community across the country and residents share why they chose Fairfield Glade.
