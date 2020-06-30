Independence Day holiday trash schedule:
Trash pickup for Friday, July 3, will be on Thursday, July 2.
Holiday hours:
The Administration and ACC offices will be closed on Friday, July 3.
The CCC will be closed Saturday and Sunday, July 4-5.
Druid Pool is open daily 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. by reservation only.
Dorchester Pool is open daily 10 a.m.- 6:30 p.m. by reservation only.
For pool reservations go to fgcc.tennisbookings.com.
Mini Golf is open daily 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
The Fairfield Glade Post Office will be closed on Saturday, July 4.
The Leaf and Brush Compost area will be closed on Saturday, July 4.
All other amenities will be open on July 3-4.
Have a safe and enjoyable 4th of July holiday.
