Trash pickup 

 

Trash pickup for Friday, Jan. 1, will be Thursday, Dec. 31.

 

FGCC Administration Office 

 

Fairfield Glade Community Club Administration Offices will be closed Friday, Jan. 1.

 

Community &

Conference Center 

 

The Community & Conference Center will be open normal hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m.) New Year’s Eve and from noon-5 p.m. New Year’s Day.

 

Racquet Center 

 

The Racquet Center will be open regular hours on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day.

 

FGRS

 

Fairfield Glade Resident Services offices will be closed until Monday, Jan. 4.

 

Leaf Dump 

 

The Leaf Dump will be closed New Year’s Day.

 

Have a Happy New Year

