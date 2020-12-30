Trash pickup
Trash pickup for Friday, Jan. 1, will be Thursday, Dec. 31.
FGCC Administration Office
Fairfield Glade Community Club Administration Offices will be closed Friday, Jan. 1.
Community &
Conference Center
The Community & Conference Center will be open normal hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m.) New Year’s Eve and from noon-5 p.m. New Year’s Day.
Racquet Center
The Racquet Center will be open regular hours on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day.
FGRS
Fairfield Glade Resident Services offices will be closed until Monday, Jan. 4.
Leaf Dump
The Leaf Dump will be closed New Year’s Day.
Have a Happy New Year
