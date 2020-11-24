Trash pickup
Trash pickup for Thursday, Nov. 26, will be on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and trash pickup for Friday, Nov. 27, will be on Monday, Nov. 30.
FGCC Administration Office
The Fairfield Glade Community Club Administration Offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26-27.
Community &
Conference Center
The Community & Conference Center will be open on Thanksgiving Day and the day after Thanksgiving from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Legends
Legends will be open on Thanksgiving Day for only the Thanksgiving Special Curbside Pickup Meal. More details on page 2A.
Racquet Center
The Racquet Center will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.
Golf
The only golf at Fairfield Glade on Thanksgiving Day will be an 8:30-10:30 a.m. crossover at Druid Hills. Call Central Tee Times to sign up.
Leaf Dump
The Leaf Dump will be closed Friday, Nov. 27, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Hours for the week of Nov. 23 will be 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday.
Have a safe and blessed
Thanksgiving holiday.
