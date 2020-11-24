N1711P57004C.jpg

Trash pickup 

 

Trash pickup for Thursday, Nov. 26, will be on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and trash pickup for Friday, Nov. 27, will be on Monday, Nov. 30.

 

FGCC Administration Office 

 

The Fairfield Glade Community Club Administration Offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26-27.

 

Community &

Conference Center 

 

The Community & Conference Center will be open on Thanksgiving Day and the day after Thanksgiving from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

 

Legends 

 

Legends will be open on Thanksgiving Day for only the Thanksgiving Special Curbside Pickup Meal.  More details on page 2A.

 

Racquet Center 

 

The Racquet Center will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

 

Golf 

 

The only golf at Fairfield Glade on Thanksgiving Day will be an 8:30-10:30 a.m. crossover at Druid Hills. Call Central Tee Times to sign up.

 

Leaf Dump 

 

The Leaf Dump will be closed Friday, Nov. 27, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Hours for the week of Nov. 23 will be 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

 

Have a safe and blessed 

Thanksgiving holiday.

