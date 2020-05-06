The Fairfield Glade Hikers will hike in Frozen Head State Park on Friday, May 8.
Frozen Head is one of the highest peaks in the Cumberland Mountains.
They will hike the South Old Mac Trail to the top of the observation tower and return via the South Old Mac Trail. The hike is 7.2 miles and rated moderate. The first half of the hike will be a steady uphill climb, with a total elevation gain of 1,800 feet.
Hiking has risks, and safety is a high priority on every outing. The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps. Hiking is at one’s own risk. Participants in the hikes should be in good physical condition.
Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation gains and losses and natural trail obstructions. Individuals are asked to assess their level of fitness to the difficulty of the hikes so they can keep up with the group. Bring a lunch to eat at the observation tower and plenty of water.
Hikers should wear good sturdy hiking boots. Everyday sneakers are not acceptable for hiking on trails. A small day pack with lunch, water and perhaps insect repellent and a few first aid items are suggested.
The group will depart from the parking lot closest to the four-way stop sign in Fairfield Glade at the corner of Peavine and Stonehenge. Please be there between 7:30-7:45 a.m to receive information and form carpools. Hikers will leave at 8 a.m. sharp. If riding with someone else to and from the hike, the policy is to reimburse the driver for gas. The amount to reimburse the driver for this hike is $3 per person. Hikers are asked to have the correct amount.
Call hike leader Bob Obohoski at 931-456-4282 for details.
