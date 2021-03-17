The Fairfield Glade Hiking Group will travel 68 miles to the Big South Fork Recreation Area on Friday, March 19.
The group will hike the Twin Arches Trail. The trail is named for two large sandstone arches, one 62 feet high and the other 103 feet high.
While hiking this 6-mile moderate trail, hikers will see vistas, rock houses, streams, old homesteads, bridges, stairs and geologic formations.
The group will hike over and under the twin arches and then through the woods to Charit Creek Lodge, where hikers will sit on the front porch and eat lunch.
Bring snacks, water, and lunch to eat on the trail. Hiking footwear and poles are recommended.
Anyone interested in hiking is welcome.
Hikers will meet in the pavilion by the parking lot near the four-way stop sign at the intersection of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m.
Information about the hike will be distributed.
Departure to the trailhead will be promptly at 8 a.m. Reimbursement fee is $6 for those who wish to carpool. The expected time to return to Fairfield Glade is about 3 p.m.
General guidelines for rating hikes are less than 5 miles and less than 1,000 feet elevation gains are easy; hikes between 5-8 miles with elevation gains of less than1,500 feet are moderate; and hikes more than 8 miles with substantial elevation gains and rough terrain are strenuous.
Hikers should assess their level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike so they can keep up with the group.
Hiking has risks, and safety is a high priority on every outing. The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps. Hiking is at one’s own risk.
Participants should be in good physical condition. Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes.
Contact hike leader Tom Buckley at trailhikertom@gmail.com for more information.
