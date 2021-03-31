The Fairfield Glade Hiking Group will travel 67 miles April 2 to hike in the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area.
The destination is the whipple truss railroad bridge that was built in 1915 by the Oneida and Western Railroad for mining and logging.
Beginning at the Leatherwood Ford Trailhead, the group will hike 2.3 miles in and 2.3 miles out. With minimal elevation gain, this hike is rated easy.
Weather permitting, there will be an option to continue along the John Muir Trail up a steep grade for a 1-mile round trip to a large rock house and an overlook for a lovely view.
Hikers should wear sturdy hiking boots, and poles are advised. Pack a lunch for the trail and plenty of water. Anyone interested in hiking is welcome.
The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for mishaps. Hiking is at one’s own risk.
Participants should be in good physical condition. Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes and natural obstructions.
Participants are asked to assess their personal level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike so they can keep up with the group.
The group will meet in the pavilion in the parking lot at the four-way stop at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. between 7:30-7:45 a.m. Departure time is at 8, and anticipated time to return to Fairfield Glade is about 4 p.m.
For those who ride with someone else to and from the hiking site, the policy is to reimburse the driver for gas.
Call hike leader Bob Obohoski at 678-425-4339 for more details.
