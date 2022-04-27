Fairfield Glade Hikers will travel to the Virgin Falls State Natural Area on Friday, April 29, to hike to Martha’s Pretty Point, which overlooks the Caney Fork River gorge.
The hike is 5 miles round trip and is rated moderate due to stairs, boulders, a ladder and a creek crossing.
After the hike, participants will travel 2 miles by car to visit Welch’s Point for another vista of the same gorge.
The drive to the trail head is 40 miles.
This hike requires hiking boots, and a hiking pole will be helpful for the creek crossing.
Bring a lunch to eat on the trail along with plenty of water.
Hiking has risks, and safety is a high priority on every outing.
The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps.
Participants should be in good physical condition. Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes. Hikers are advised to assess their level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike.
Anyone interested in hiking is welcome to participate. Hikers will meet in the pavilion by the parking lot at the intersection of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. between 7:30-7:45am. Carpools will be formed, and departure to the trailhead will be promptly at 8.
Reimbursement to drivers for this hike is $5, and expected return time to the Glade is about 3 p.m.
Call hike leader Bob Obohoski at 678-425-4339 for more information.
