The Fairfield Glade hikers will hike around Cumberland Mountain State Park Lake on the Pioneer Trail on Friday, Nov. 12.
This easy plus-4.9-mile hike follows along the banks of Byrd Lake to a swinging bridge and then upstream to see a one-lane sandstone arch bridge built by the
CCC.
The trail then crosses a bridge to the opposite side of the creek where hikers will see a variety of rock overhangs and unique rock outcroppings.
Hikers can also pass through a narrow passage if they are lucky!
The end of this trail is the foot bridge at the boat dock.
Bring a snack, water and lunch to eat at the park. Hiking footwear and poles are recommended.
Anyone interested in hiking is welcome. Hikers will meet in the pavilion by the parking lot at the intersection of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. between 7:30-7:45 a.m. Car pools will be formed and information about the hike will be distributed.
Departure to the trailhead will be promptly at 8.
Reimbursement fee for drivers for this hike is $2. The expected time to return to Fairfield Glade is about 2 p.m.
Hiking has risks, and safety is a high priority on every outing. The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps.
Hiking is at one’s own risk. Participants should be in good physical condition.
Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes, and roots and rocks. Hikers are asked to assess their personal level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike so they can keep up with the group.
Call hike leader Bob Obohoski at 678-425-4339 or visit gladetrails.com/hiking for more information. Scroll down to the “Friday Hikes” button.
