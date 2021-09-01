The Fairfield Glade Hiking Group has planned hikes on Fridays from Sept. 3-Nov. 19.
In September the scheduled Friday hikes are some of those listed in the Cumberland County Hiking Marathon.
Anyone interested in hiking in the beautiful mountains of Tennessee is welcome. Hikers will meet between 7:30-7:45 a.m. at the pavilion near the parking lot of The Square at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. There, they will form car pools and receive information about the hike. Departure is at 8.
It is the policy for riders to reimburse their driver for gas; the amount is determined by the distance traveled.
The tentative schedule of Friday hikes includes:
Sept. 3 — Head of the Sequatchie (3.2 miles) and Cumberland Mountain State Park Storybook Trail (1.2 miles)
Sept. 10 — Ozone Falls (2 miles) and Black Mountain Loop (2 miles)
Sept. 17 — Soldiers Beach Trail (1.7 miles) and Maryetta Trail (1.7 miles)
Sept. 24 — St. Raphael Meditation Trail (1 mile) and Woodlawn Loop and Little Obed Trail (2.6 miles)
These trails total 15.4 miles. The additional 10.8 miles required to complete the marathon must be on the hiker’s own time.
Additionally, there will be the following Fairfield Glade hikes on Tuesday mornings. If completed, with the Friday hikes, they will comprise the complete marathon.
Tuesday hikes meet at the Square at 9 a.m. They include:
Sept. 7 — Overlook Trail (1.9 miles) and Library Trail (1 mile)
Sept. 14 — Yellow Trail (2.9 miles)
Sept. 21 — Red Trail (3 miles)
Sept. 28 — Kirkstone Trail (2 miles)
Call Bob Obohoski at 931-456-4282 for information about the Friday hikes.
