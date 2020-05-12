On Friday, May 15, the Fairfield Glade Hikers are driving 62 miles to Pickett State Park to hike a series of smaller hikes that together we are calling the Pickett Highlight Loop.
This 4.6 mile hike is a scenic, undulating trail through the forest. Features include natural bridges, Pickett Lake and dam, wood and stone shelters built by the Civilian Conservation Corps, caves, rock overhangs and shelters, Thompson Creek, an island and other geologic features.
The trails include rocks and roots in some areas, so boots and poles are highly recommended. For this reason, and the distance of 4.6 miles, the hike is rated moderate.
Pack snacks, a lunch for the trail and plenty of water.
Hiking has risks and safety is a high priority on every outing. The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps. Hiking is at the participant’s own risk. Participants should be in good physical condition.
Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails that include natural obstructions. All hikers are asked to assess their personal level of fitness so they can keep up with the group.
Hikers will meet in the pavilion by the parking lot near the four-way stop at the intersection of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. between 7:30-7:45 a.m. Hiking information will be distributed, and departure to the trail head will be promptly at 8 a.m. The approximate return time is 3 p.m.
For those who ride with someone to and from the hike, the policy is to reimburse the driver for gas. The fee is $3 for this hike. Anyone interested in hiking is welcome.
For more information, contact Bob Obohoski at 931-456-4282
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.