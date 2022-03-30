The Fairfield Glade Hikers will drive 66 miles to the Burnt Mill Bridge in the Big South Fork on Friday, April 1.
This 4.3-mile trail is moderate due to a few short, steep inclines, a wooden ladder, rock stairs and short creek crossings on wooden planks.
This shouldn’t discourage hikers from experiencing this hike along the Clear Fork. There are many rock shelters to see, and views of this creek and woods are abundant with hemlock, poplar, beech and rhododendron.
After the hike will be an opportunity to eat a packed lunch by the Burnt Mill Bridge.
Pack water and snacks to eat on the trail, and bring hiking footwear and a hiking pole.
Hikers will meet in the pavilion by the parking lot of The Square at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. between 7:30-7:45 a.m. Car pools will be formed, with departure at 8 a.m. sharp. Reimbursement fee for drivers of this hike is $9.
The expected time to return to Fairfield Glade is about 2:30 p.m.
Anyone interested in hiking in the beautiful mountains of Tennessee is welcome to participate.
Hiking has risks, and safety is a high priority on every outing.
The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps. Hiking is at one’s own risk.
Participants should be in good physical condition. Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes. Hikers are advised to assess their level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike so they can keep up with the group.
Call hike leader Bob Obohoski at 678-425-4339 for more information.
