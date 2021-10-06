The Fairfield Glade Hikers will travel about 65 miles on Oct. 8 to hike Leatherwood Ford Loop to Sunset Overlook at the Big South Fork Recreational Area near Oneida.
The trail first passes through a dense riparian forest with massive sandstone boulders and then ascends a densely forested gorge slope.
Switchbacks are well placed so nowhere is the trail very steep.
At the top on the plateau surface is an overlook with a view of the gorge at Leatherwood Ford.
The Leatherwood name was acquired due to the small leatherwood shrub that grows along the river here. Native Americans and early settlers used the tough inner bark for shoestrings, baskets and fish traps.
Lunch will be enjoyed on the Sunset Overlook viewing the Big South Fork River. Be sure to pack plenty of water and snacks as well as lunch.
Though the elevation gain is minimal, about 450 feet, the length of the hike warrants a moderate rating due to its length of 6.2 miles. Hiking boots are recommended, and poles can be very helpful.
Hiking has risks, and safety is a high priority on every outing. The group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps.
Hiking is at the individual’s risk. Walking on paved and even surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with natural obstructions and elevation changes.
Hikers are asked to assess their personal level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike so they can keep up with the group.
Anyone interested in hiking is welcome.
Hikers will meet at the parking lot nearest to the stop lights at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. between 7:30-7:45 a.m. Departure will be promptly at 8.
For those who choose to ride with someone, the amount of driver reimbursement is $6.
The expected return time to Fairfield Glade is about 2:30 p.m.
Call hike leader Bob Obohoski at 931-456-4282 for more information.
