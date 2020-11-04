It is a beautiful time of year with leaves changing colors and breathtaking views of surrounding mountains. All is well until the leaves start to fall and cover our lawns and gardens. Oh well, such is life as summer ends and a new season begins.
With fall’s arrival, be advised that Fairfield Glade does have a leaf pickup schedule beginning Nov. 9 and ending Dec. 18. Leaves should be placed in bags and placed curbside for work crews to pick up.
When wet, bags of leaves can become quite heavy. It is therefore requested, in respect for our workers, bags not be filled to the top.
Other options are also available. Some residents mulch the fallen leaves and scatter them on their properties, while others take them to a site off Drew Howard Rd. where they can be discarded (Dartmoor Dr.; stay left at the fork near Red’s Ale House traveling onto Laurel Grove Rd.; turn left onto Drew Howard Rd).
When taking leaves and yard brush to this area, be aware that only biodegradable paper bags can be left there. If you transport the leaves in plastic bags, you cannot leave those bags at this site.
Beginning Oct. 27, the leaf dump is open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.
The burning of leaves in Fairfield Glade is banned. Also, leaves are not to be disposed of in area lakes.
Whatever your preference, keep in mind that your lawn can be adversely affected if leaves are left to decompose on the grass. When matted down, they block needed sunlight and reduce water evaporation which can lead to the growth of fungus and mold.
The discarding of leaves on vacant properties is not allowed unless permission is received from the property owner. Please remember this as you choose from several options to protect your lawn and maintain your property’s appearance.
If you have any questions, call the property standards inspector at 931-707-2149 or send an email to accpsc@fairfieldglade.cc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.