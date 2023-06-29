The Fairfield Glade Women’s 18-Hole League played the Stonehenge Course June 20.
We were lucky enough to dodge most of the raindrops for the day.
The game this week was a team event with one low net on the nine hardest holes and two low nets on the nine easiest holes.
The game was divided into two flights with prize money per person of $7.50 for first place, $5.50 for second place, and $3.50 for third place.
In Flight A, after a three-way scorecard playoff with all teams scoring a net 88, the first-place team was Marty Wennermark, Ro McCarthy, Cheryl Wolf and a blind draw. In second place were Judy Rich, Sherry Stanley, Mary Runfeldt and Ann Hall. Finishing third were Jean Kraft, Amy Hilten, Pat McKissick and Leanna Hart.
The Flight B first-place winners were Barbara Campbell, Tammy Tubandt, Lauri Speckmann and Jan Cellio, scoring 83. Second place went to the team of Suzanne Clarksean, Barb Northam, Marian Jaros and a blind draw shooting 89. The third-place winners were Delores Nannini, Young-Boon Cantey, Jacquie Larisey and Patricia Poulin scoring a 90.
Individual low gross winners receiving $2.50 prize were: A Flight, Nancy Harper with 81; B Flight, Angie Stanton with 92; C Flight, Christine Negus with 101; and D Flight, Martie Novack with 99.
Individual low net winners receiving $2.50 prize were A Flight, Hazel Robinson with 72; B Flight, Chris Shumate with 74; C Flight, Sallee Mallon with 80; and D Flight, Joan Boggan, with 70.
