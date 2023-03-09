Garden

Lucas Holman will offer many tips on plants and landscaping when he speaks to the Fairfield Glade Garden Club March 15.

He is a graduate of Tennessee Tech University and is currently the horticulture extension agent and director in Wilson County and helps run the Wilson County Master Gardener Program.

Holman, a Rockwood area native, has been around plants his entire life. His family owns and operates a wholesale greenhouse in Rockwood.

He will surely have many helpful tips as he speaks to the group about Landscape Do’s and Don’ts.

The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. March 15 at Fairfield Glade Community Church, 521 Snead Dr.

Members and visitors are welcome to arrive at 9 for pre-meeting refreshments. The featured program will follow the business meeting.

Visitors are always welcome.

Visit fggardenclub.com or email fggardenclub@gmail.com for more information.

