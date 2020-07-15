When I see a daffodil, it is so hard not to smile – Anonymous
The daffodil has come to symbolize rebirth and new beginnings and, because the Fairfield Glade Garden Club fosters new beginnings through its Helena Schmidt Scholarship Fund for area high school seniors, it seems only fitting that Garden Club members raise money for the Scholarship Fund by selling a unique variety of daffodils.
Five varieties, with names like Sunny Girlfriend, Peach Cobbler, Apricot Whirl, Double Star and Ice King, are available.
These extraordinary daffodils come with an added plus – the deer do not eat them.
They come in packages of five bulbs for $10.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/FGGC-Daffodil-Orders to see pictures of these incredible daffodils and to place orders before Aug. 7.
Contact Liz Musial at 815-382-8721 or lizmusial2@gmail.com for information.
Daffodils will be ready for pick up in September — just in time to plant them.
Each purchase will help to make further education a possibility where it may otherwise not be. Thank you in advance for your orders!
