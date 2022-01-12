Sarah Johnson of Johnson Nursery & Garden Center of Cookeville will be the guest speaker at the Fairfield Glade Garden Club’s January meeting.
Johnson and husband Chuck have been in the plant business since 1969, so she brings with her a wealth of information. She will be speaking to the group about the different varieties of houseplants as well as introducing some new ones.
Houseplants, beautiful in their own right, are also a perfect solution for having your hands in dirt until the spring thaw; an important thing for any gardener.
The meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 19 at Fairfield Glade Community Church, 521 Snead Dr.
Members and visitors are welcome to arrive at 9 a.m. for pre-meeting refreshments. The featured program will follow the business meeting.
Visitors are always welcome.
Visit fggardenclub.com or email fggardenclub@gmail.com for more information about the Fairfield Glade Garden Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.