On Friday, Dec. 10, Fairfield Glade Fire Department honored our Firefighter of the Year at a banquet at
The Center. The evening was sponsored by First National Bank of Tennessee. We want to also thank Pam Winningham for all her help in planning the event.
The evening’s festivities began with a toast to Dan Wind who is stepping down as our public information officer and to Bruce Pylant, our chaplain and our fire prevention officer, who is reducing his departmental responsibilities but will continue to be involved.
Following a delicious dinner, members were honored for their service to the department.
The Firefighter of the Year Award was presented by Chris Young to Abe Celik. Abe, a member of the department since 2012 is also a member of the department’s board of directors. Congratulations to Abe for all he does to help make the FGFD the great organization it is.
Mike Stoelb was honored for attending the most calls with the Top Responder award for both 2020 and 2021.
Length of service awards were presented by Chief Tim Malone to Pat Donohue, Jim Etzel and Chris Rhind for 20 years’ service.
For 15 years of service, the award was presented to Bill Andrews.
For 10 years of service, awards were presented to Terry McCarthy, Dave Kappler and Dan Wind.
For five years of service, awards were presented to Tony Gonsalves, Tom Gifford and Eric Toth.
We are thankful to our membership for their dedication, time and the service they provide to our community.
They are an integral part of the departments ability to protect the lives and property of the residents of Fairfield Glade.
On behalf of all the men and woman of the Fairfield Glade Fire Department, we extend our heartfelt thanks to the members of the Fairfield Glade community we serve.
Your continued financial support of our department is a vital part of our efforts to maintain the highest standards of training and equipment.
Wishing you all the most joyous and blessed holiday season.
