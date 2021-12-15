The Fairfield Glade Fire Department has launched a capital equipment campaign to replace a 32-year-old fire truck.
“Although she has served the department and the community well, she’s old and wearing out,” said Fire Chief Tim Malone. “We can no longer locate the necessary parts to keep her in every-ready, first-class condition.”
The department estimates they need $450,000 to $500,000 to replace the fire engine, and they’re asking the community for help.
Donations to the Fire Engine Capital Fundraising Campaign can be made by check payable to the FGFD and mailed to P.O. Box 1547, Fairfield Glade, TN 38558, dropped off at the main fire station on Peavine Rd. or by PayPal to www.fairfieldgladefire.org.
Since 1974, the Fairfield Glade Fire Department has responded 24/7/365 to the community’s increasing emergency and non-emergency calls for service.
The department is a 501(c)(3) non-profit public benefits corporation governed by a nine-member board of directors.
The department is comprised of three fire stations, five fire engines and three support vehicles and is staffed by an all volunteer chief, 53 firefighters and one part-time office administrator.
The department is 100% contribution, donation and grant-funded. It is not part of the Fairfield Glade Community Club or the Cumberland County Fire Department; however, both make significant contributions each year to the operating and capital budgets.
The department not only provides fire protection services for the residents and businesses of Fairfield Glade, but also educates the public regarding fire safety, provides smoke detectors, and inspects and maintains close to 500 fire hydrants within Fairfield Glade. The department also provides mutual aid assistance to both the city of Crossville and Cumberland County as needed.
“Thank you in advance for your time, courtesy and for your support to the all volunteer Fairfield Glade Fire Department,” said Bob Terraforte Jr., president of the board of directors.
Visit www.fairfieldgladefire.org for more details.
