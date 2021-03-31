Despite the uncertainty of the affect of the COVID-19 pandemic and the untimely death of a highly-respected Crossville Police detective, the annual Red Kettle bell ringing campaign raised more funds than the preceding year.
“We had fewer sites but we ended up raising more funds than we did in 2000,” Patricia Steinmann, Salvation Army’s Cumberland County Service Committee Unit leader said.
“I was just overwhelmed with the generosity of the people of our county.”
Steinmann explained that the Red Kettle Campaign is vital to the community and several functions and services Salvation Army provides Cumberland Countians.
“We purchase new clothing for at-risk children when they are removed from their homes for different reasons,” Steinmann said.
“We send children to the Salvation Army Camp in Burkesville, KY, for
a week each year, disaster services (tornados, ice storms, etc.), provide Christ-
mas gifts for children and we do food
baskets at Thanksgiving and Christ-
mas.”
Because of the untimely death of Det. Sgt. Jason Wilson, and the city fire department’s responding to calls of patients suffering from COVID-19, the city was unable to participate in the annual Battle of the Badges bell ringing as part of the Red Kettle Campaign.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department filled in for the city personnel.
Fairfield Glade had its own Battle of the Badges going on and on Tuesday, it was announced that the Fairfield Glade Fire Department had out-raised the Police Department this year.
A plaque was presented to the fire department.
The Cumberland County Rescue Squad was also recognized for its annual participation.
A plaque was presented to a representative from the squad.
During Tuesday’s gathering, several others were recognized including Len Scark and Bill Burgess, partners in crime who each year recruit volunteer bell ringers to man doors in Fairfield Glade. The two are 92 and 89 years old.
Bill and Kathryn Stephens were recognized for organizing bell ringers to cover doors on appointed dates and times as was volunteer Jesse Hyder,
And, Marie Burden was recognized for not missing a day during the bell ringing campaign.
“We couldn’t do this without the help of all our volunteers and this group of special people are so important on making the campaign a success,” said Phipps.
When November comes, the call for volunteers will again be made and persons or organizations who wish to participate can contact the Salvation Army on its website, Facebook or by calling the Lantana Rd. office.
