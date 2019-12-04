Fairfield Glade has earned the prestigious 2019 Seal of Approval from the American Association of Retirement Communities, the nation’s leading organization for educating local governments and private communities on retiree attraction.
The AARC Seal of Approval is presented annually to communities demonstrating a cutting-edge commitment to lifestyle programming, amenity development, communications programs and education.
“Retirees are very clear in expressing what they look for in a retirement community, and we excel in every way they’ve told us was important,” said Mary Jo Paige, Fairfield Glade marketing director.
Fairfield Glade is an affordable, 12,000-acre golf, tennis and lake resort community, boasting five championship golf courses, two of which have been named by Golfweek Magazine as the best public courses in Tennessee.
In addition to scenic and challenging golf courses, Fairfield Glade has 11 lakes for boating and fishing along with two full-service marinas, miles of hiking trails, indoor and outdoor pools, tennis, pickleball, wellness center, mini-golf, recreational parks, horse stables and a 36,000-square-foot Conference Center.
Fairfield Glade is attracting retirees from all over the country thanks in part to Tennessee’s low cost of living and Fairfield Glade’s exceptional amenities and Middle Tennessee location; just a short drive from Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga. Fairfield Glade has achieved the distinction of being named a Top 50 Best Master Planned Community in the U.S. in 2019 by Where to Retire Magazine and has been included on this list since 1999. Additionally, Fairfield Glade has been recognized by Ideal Living Magazine as one of their “Best of the Best” communities based on its outstanding pickleball and golf facilities.
The AARC’s Seal of Approval program was established in 1994. Award winners are evaluated by a national panel of retirement destinations experts on a variety of criteria, including healthcare, retiree-appropriate housing, lifestyle amenities, adult education, recreational and cultural opportunities and governmental and private support of retiree-focused programs.
The AARC Seal of Approval has gained prominence in the retiree buying process by providing an unbiased perspective on retirement communities for potential buyers. The award was announced during the annual AARC Conference at the historic Read House in Chattanooga Nov. 6-8. Fifteen Retire Tennessee counties and five Tennessee developers attended the conference.
AARC, a 20-year-old association, assists communities interested in targeting and attracting retiree buyers.
Call Paige, director of marketing and events, at 931-707-2167 for more details.
