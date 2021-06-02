Mark your calendars for the Fairfield Glade Dog Park grand re-opening celebration on Wednesday, June 9, at 11:30 a.m.
Please bring your dogs and come see all of the wonderful improvements made to the Dog Park with the Randy Boyd Dog Park Dash Grant awarded to FG Dog Park two years ago.
Special guest Randy Boyd will be here for the event.
Those with a dog park T-shirt are encouraged to wear it for the grand re-opening.
For those interested in buying a T-shirt, there is a limited supply. To order, please visit:
docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdUNMPHK4d2FQXIKqSuClezxPKQUu8Vi9pFY_2Q9xvEG5d_1g/viewform.
The Tennessee Dog Park Dash, funded by the Boyd Foundation, is dedicated to building or enhancing dog parks across the state.
Established in 2018, this program is helping to make Tennessee the most pet-friendly state in America alongside other major efforts from brands such as Radio Systems Corporation, parent company of PetSafe.
Through the Dog Park Dash, more than one hundred communities across the state of Tennessee will benefit from dog parks.
