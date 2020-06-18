Due to the shutdown of Legends in March, Dining Rewards had to be suspended during the middle of the first quarter. However, Fairfield Glade Community Club had been tracking the rewards — and the results were great!
Members can continue spending to receive rewards they are already earning.
Members spending $300 or more at Legends — Fireside or Curbside — and Stonehenge Grille from February through June 2020, excluding tax and gratuities, will receive a dining gift card equal to 10% of what was spent.
Remaining 2020 quarters will be July-September and October-December. Dining includes special events, such as Mother’s Day curbside and dinner dancers. The program excludes private parties booked with the banquet department.
Stonehenge Grill is now open, with reservations required by calling 931-484-3741.
Seating is limited to 60% of capacity both inside and outside, with an empty table between each occupied table. No more than 8 people at one table, please. Parties of 5-8 will be seated at 8-top tables.
Only one person from each party will be allowed to wait in the hallway. Staff will call the cell phone associated with the reservation when the table is ready.
To-go options may be ordered by calling 931-484-3741. View the menu at www.fairfieldglade.cc/stonehenge-grille.
Celebrate Fairfield Glade’s 50th anniversary with a glass of delicious Red Zinfadel — available for $5 per glass for a limited time.
Members still receive a 5% discount on food purchases. Just show your card for a discount on food and non-alcoholic beverage purchases. You can pay with whatever method you prefer, but food and beverage staff do need to see your membership card to apply the discount.
View full menus on the dining page at fairfieldglade.cc/dining
Legends and the Fireside Lounge are closed due to COVID-19.
