Golfweek Magazine has ranked two of Fairfield Glade’s golf courses among its Best Courses You Can Play in Tennessee.
Stonehenge Golf Course has been ranked No. 2, and Heatherhurst Brae Golf Course is ranked as No. 5.
Each year, Golfweek Magazine ranks golf courses state by state.
Stonehenge Golf Club has placed in the top five over 10 years, and this is the fourth year in the past six to have the Brae course at Heatherhurst included on this prestigious list.
This is the 25th year of Golfweek’s rankings. Golfweek has golf course raters who travel the world playing and ranking courses each year.
Stonehenge Golf Course gets its name from walls of native stone found throughout the 6,549-yard, par-72 layouts.
Natural rock outcroppings come into play on several holes, with a 15-foot layered stone retaining wall running along the left and rear of the signature downhill par-3 14th hole.
The course is proud to feature bent grass tees, greens and fairways and hosts the Tennessee Senior State Open, Tennessee Golf Association Father-Son Championship and the The Golf Capital of Tennessee Women’s Open.
The Brae Course at Heatherhurst, named for the Scottish term for a hillside by a body of water, is a 6,499-yard, par-72 layout designed by Gary Roger Baird.
The front nine provides the most challenge, including the No. 4 hole which requires two forced carries over Otter Creek to a green perched on top of a beautiful, stacked stone wall.
The back nine is unique
in that it has three par 3’s, three par 4’s and three par 5’s.
The par-5 No. 10 is the signature hole playing 562 yards downhill to the green positioned at the edge of beautiful Lake Dartmoor.
The Brae is the only course in the area to feature Zoysia fairways that provide unmatched fairway conditions.
Fairfield Glade is home to five beautiful championship golf courses and is open to the public for an amazing golf experience.
Call Central Tee Times at 931-484-3729 to book a tee time at any of Fairfield Glade’s five golf courses.
Golf package information can be found at www.fairfieldgladeresort.com/golf-package-info
Call Jeff Houston, director of golf, at 931-707-2158 for more information.
Visit https://golfweek.usatoday.com/lists/best-public-golf-courses-2022-state-by-state-ranking-public-access/ for more on Golfweek’s rankings.
