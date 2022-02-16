Fairfield Glade Police Department released its 2021 year-end report, and the results of their combined community policing and law enforcement has one conclusion: community improvement.
“Crime in Fairfield is low because we have such good relationships with our community partners, such as Neighborhood Watch, and our residents,” said FGPD Chief Michael Williams.
“Crime rates are lower in Fairfield than in Cumberland County for that reason.”
FGPD keeps a watchful eye over Fairfield Glade, which has approximately 5,600 homes in more than 23 square miles and in excess of 9,000 residents, with more than 500 short-term rental condominiums.
December 2021 revealed a 28% decrease in incidents and activity as compared to compared with December 2020.
In 2021, larceny and theft were the largest percentage of crimes in Fairfield Glade at 85%, followed by equivocal percentages of assault, burglary and stolen vehicles at 5%.
According to the report, most arrests were the result of DUIs at 18, and other offenses at 19, followed by 11 for domestic violence, nine for outstanding warrants, five for theft/burglary and one for driver’s license violation.
Among the traffic citations issued, speeding topped the charts with 996, with other moving violations resulting in 190 citations. Driving on suspended or revoked license accounted for 34, no insurance at 32, and seat belt violations had eight citations issued.
Responding to vehicle wrecks, a total of 51 crashes occurred in 2021, with 42 resulting in property damage and nine resulting with injuries.
Note: the crime statistics compiled by FGPD only represent those reported or investigated by FGPD.
FGPD was awarded a Local Highway Safety Grant for the grant period October 2020-September 2021 for $20,000 to implement for older driver safety.
The department used to grant funds for personnel services which funded overtime for enforcement activities, special event signage for community safety events and laptop car mounts for officers, travel and training expenses, public online AARP Safe Driver Course, and a mobile message board that also serves as a speed alert and analysis board.
FGPD also received its first accreditation award by the Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation.
Williams’ goals for Fairfield Glade Police Department in 2022 include focusing on reducing crime and traffic-related incidents.
However, most important to Williams is to continue to be of assistance to community residents and visitors as a resource.
“We pride ourselves in the human relation commitment that our department performs,” Williams said in the report.
“That is hard or almost impossible to find within other law enforcement agencies.”
Williams also intends to accomplish the following goals:
• Host a Citizens Academy to build confidence in the department, the continuation of trust building and to educate those new to our area in the field of criminal justice.
• Focus on new technology that assists officers in solving crimes and crime prevention toward the long-term goal to create a safe and strong community.
• To provide a safe and inclusive educational campaign, better protecting resident from common crimes.
• To provide leadership and organize events to foster the department’s fundamental commitment to community accountability and the principles of community policing.
• Work with all interested parties to review and seek recommendations on the monthly Police Department Board Report to gauge crime increase and decrease so that it is better represented to the public as well as to the elected officials who have a decision making authority.
