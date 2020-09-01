The coronavirus pandemic and the riots in our major cities have left us all a little unsettled. Now we have the hurricane and the election at the forefront at current. Will this year ever get any better?
Until it does here are some ways we can cope with the mental stress of how the events of the world today are affecting our mental health.
Talk to someone. Why keep everything bottled up inside? Talk to family or trusted friend, therapist or minister. Talk to someone and get it off your chest. Stress affects everyone differently so be mindful of this. Take a deep breath. Wait before you respond in a harsh manner. Take a walk. One of the best ways to relieve stress is to exercise. Learn to play a racquet sport or golf if you do not know-how. The only way to learn is to try. We still have some warm weather and fall is upon us so it is the perfect time of year to hit the walking trails. Turn off the news and social media and open a book. No need to see negativity all the time. We all want to be informed and there are millions of good things that happen each day but we only see the negative. Read that novel you have been putting off or re-read that classic. Get plenty of sleep. That is one of the best things to help deal and cope with stress.
Purchased a new car and not sure how to work all the bells and whistles? Seatbelt bothering you as you drive? Do you have blind spots in your vehicle mirrors? Do you have some old financial or personal papers lying around that need to be shredded? Some old medication that is piling up that needs to be disposed of? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then you need to attend our annual Safety Day Thursday, Sept. 3. It starts at 10 a.m. at the four-way stop. We will have Car-Fit which is a program to fit older drivers with their car. You can drop off two file boxes of paper for shredding by the mobile shredder truck along with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Drug Take Back. The program ends at 2 p.m. Be sure to call Tracie at 931-484-3785 for a Car-Fit appointment. No appointment is needed for shredding or drug take back. We will also have several vendors on-site as well as the Fairfield Glade Fire Department. No need to exit your car, we have planned it as socially distanced as possible. We cannot wait to see you there.
We received a call the other day from a person claiming to be a contractor telling us that we should stop telling our residents to pay for work for home improvement services upfront. The person on the phone claimed that he could not afford to buy materials upfront. This is a good thing. It means we are listening and tired of being the victim of predatory contractors. There are many ways to set up accounts at local hardware stores for contractors to spend money on those materials and not be paid directly. So just remember, do not give any cash upfront. We have even had a legitimate business that I would have recommended to a friend take the money and go out of business taking tens of thousands of dollars from residents.
Our number one crime committed is those who fall victim to scammers. Here are a few tips to remind everyone how to avoid becoming a victim.
• Spot imposters. Scammers often pretend to be someone you trust, like a government official, a family member, a charity, or a company you do business with.
• Don’t send money or give out personal information in response to an unexpected request - whether it comes as a text, a phone call, or an email.
• Do online searches. Type a company or product name into your favorite search engine with words like “review,” “complaint” or “scam.” Or search for a phrase that describes your situation, like “IRS call.” You can even search for phone numbers to see if other people have reported them as scams.
• Don’t believe your caller ID. Technology makes it easy for scammers to fake caller ID information, so the name and number you see aren’t always real. If someone calls asking for money or personal information, hang up. If you think the caller might be telling the truth, call back to a number you know is genuine.
• Don’t pay upfront for a promise. Someone might ask you to pay in advance for things like debt relief, credit and loan offers, mortgage assistance or a job. They might even say you’ve won a prize, but first, you have to pay taxes or fees. If you do, they will probably take the money and disappear.
• Talk to someone. Before you give up your money or personal information, talk to someone you trust. Con artists want you to make decisions in a hurry. They might even threaten you. Slow down, check out the story, do an online search, consult an expert - or just tell a friend. Don’t deposit a check and wire money back. By law, banks must make funds from deposited checks available within days, but uncovering a fake check can take weeks. If a check you deposit turns out to be a fake, you’re responsible for repaying the bank. Sign up for free scam alerts from the FTC at ftc.gov/scams. Get the latest tips and advice about scams sent right to your inbox.
