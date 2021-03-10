It’s been 116 years since Chicago attorney Paul Harris gathered a handful of friends together to form a new club.
Since that Feb. 23, 1905, cold, windy day, his simple idea of inviting professionals with diverse backgrounds to exchange ideas and form meaningful, lifelong friendships has become an international organization with more than 1.2 million members in nearly 36,000 clubs in 220 countries worldwide.
Over time, Rotary’s reach and vision gradually extended to humanitarian service, which for decades has addressed countless challenges in hometowns and around the world.
Rotary’s most ambitious service project is the eradication of polio from the earth finally and forever. This project was officially adopted by Rotary International in 1985, when more than 1000 children a day were left crippled or in an iron lung.
In 1988, the World Health Organization and later the Centers for Disease Control joined in the effort.
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation later began contributing millions in funding support which were matched dollar-for-dollar by Rotarians around the world.
As of Rotary’s anniversary — Feb. 23 — the incidence of wild polio cases has been reduced by 99.9%, with only Pakistan and Afghanistan still seeing cases.
Three Rotary clubs with 156 active and honorary members are in Crossville.
The Crossville Noon Rotary Club, founded April 21, 1971, meets at noon each Thursday. The Crossville Breakfast Club was founded June 18, 1984. It meets Wednesday mornings at Cumberland Medical Center.
The Rotary Club of Fairfield Glade was founded May 19, 1983, and meets at noon Tuesdays.
The mission of Rotary is to bring together neighbors, friends, leaders and problem-solvers who can envision a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change — across the globe, in local communities and in ourselves.
Reach out to Deb Birdsall at 931-787-8245 if interested in learning how to be a part of Rotary.
