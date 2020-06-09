The Second Continental Congress passed the Flag Resolution on June 14, 1777.
The resolution stated, “Resolved, That the flag of the thirteen United States be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.”
From this beginning and through several decades of celebrating America’s birthday, the idea of an annual day specifically celebrating the flag is believed to have first originated in 1885. Presentations by various societies such as Sons of the Revolution, teachers and city mayors organized Flag Day exercises.
Former Secretary of the Interior Franklin K. Lane delivered a 1914 Flag Day address in which he repeated words he said the flag had spoken to him that morning: “I am what you make me; nothing more. I swing before your eyes as a bright gleam of color, a symbol of yourself.”
Inspired by these many decades of state and local celebrations, Flag Day – the anniversary of the Flag Resolution of 1777 – was officially established by the proclamation of President Woodrow Wilson on May 30, 1916. While Flag Day was celebrated in various communities for years after Wilson’s proclamation, it was not until Aug. 3, 1949, that President Harry S Truman signed an Act of Congress designating June 14 of each year as National Flag Day.
Fairfield Glade Community Church will commemorate Flag Day with the presentation of its 58 veteran flags on June 14.
The flags are the official memorial flag given to the family of a fallen veteran. The flags are provided by members of Fairfield Glade Community Church who are widows, widowers or parents of a deceased veteran. A commemorative tag is attached to each flag with the veteran’s name and years of service to the country.
Church members encourage and invite all in the Cumberland County communities to join with them at 8 a.m. to raise the flags and at 4 p.m. to lower the flags.
They also encourage everyone to drive by the church at 521 Snead Dr. to view the flag presentation to honor fallen veterans and to pay respect to the country’s flag. It is a special event for the church and community.
The presentation is pending the weather.
Fairfield Glade Community Church is an inter-denominational Stephen Ministry congregation affiliated with the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) and The United Church of Christ. Visit www.ffgcomchurch.org or email ffgcomchurch@frontier.com for more details.
Sunday worship starts at 10 a.m.
