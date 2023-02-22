By Jean Kraft | Fairfield Glade Women’s 18-Hole League
The Fairfield Glade Women’s 18-Hole League, formerly known as The Fairfield Glade Women’s Golf Association, is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023.
The league formed in 1973 with an April start. The only course open at that time was Druid Hills, and the old train depot was what we now call the Pro Shop.
The dues were $5, the league had 30 members and the first president was Margaret Ogilvie.
Play was nine holes, then break for a snack or lunch and some would play another nine holes.
In 1986 the name changed to its current title. And that is when the Fairfield Glade Women’s Nine-Hole League began. It is still very much alive today.
Three league members — Sherry Stanley, Sue Orris and Sharon Ellis — have been with the league nearly half of those 50 years.
Their reasons for joining and returning year after year include meeting new people, set morning tee times every week rotating around to all five courses, the fact that the league is well organized and a lot of fun.
All three women have held several positions on the board, including president, pairings, publicity, prizes, rally for hope chair, and ladies invitational committee. Ellis was responsible for bringing online Tournament Manager to the attention of the league board after using it in Ohio.
Area women golfers are welcome to join. The league, which has more than 100 players, is open to all women of all levels of play.
Members are divided into four separate flights by their handicap which helps level the playing field.
And members can choose the tee box they want to play from.
The league plays Tuesday mornings from late April to mid-October, competing in both individual and team games.
It plays by USGA rules and uses local rules where they apply.
The League is run by current members who work hard to make it the best possible experience for all our members.
A handicap is required; members are happy to help golfers get one established.
The cost to join the league is $50. The money accumulated goes back to members by way of weekly prizes, tournament prizes, annual awards and funding the website.
A portion of the entry fee is also used to fund the Rally for Hope event, which raised $6,500 for families fighting cancer in the Crossville area.
The Women’s 18 Hole league sponsors the Fairfield Glade Ladies Invitational Tournament. Golfers attend from all over the country to play. This year’s tournament is July 8-9; watch for information soon.
Don’t delay in signing up; the tournament filled up in 18 days last spring.
Go to ffgwomens18.golfclub.net if interested in joining. Links include the application, more information about the league (About Us) and phone numbers to call for more.
Nancy Harper is the 2023 president and ready to lead the group into the next 50 years with a bang.
Jean Kraft is a past president of the Fairfield Glade Women’s 18-Hole League. Cathy Tipton, Warren Huddleston and the Fairfield Glade Women’s 18-Hole League board also contributed to this report.
