Protecting the Plateau is a volunteer organization making hand-made masks for health care workers and first responders.
They have already delivered nearly 3,000 masks, but they also have about 2,000 partially made masks that need the four ties on each mask to hold them in place.
The ties are easily made from T-shirts. They have sewers ready, but they need more T-shirts.
The Friends of the Trails has donated the leftover T-shirts from the last Hiking Marathon but more shirts are needed. The material is not critical: cotton, polyester, mixture, etc., are all acceptable.
Donations of old, clean T-shirts would be much appreciated.
Donors who live in Fairfield Glade can drop off shirts at 41 Kingsley Court (just off Kingsbridge Lane at Catoosa Blvd.). A couple of large plastic boxes for the donations are at the end of the driveway.
Donors who live outside Fairfield Glade are asked to email john@time2meet.com to make arrangements.
More about Protecting the Plateau is available on their Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.