Hello, Fairfield Glade residents!
The United Fund drive has begun and will continue through Oct. 15.
Some of our neighborhoods will receive their information via a neighborhood walker, some by mail, and others by this Glade Sun reminder.
No matter how you receive the prompting, I hope you open your heart and mind to this giving invitation.
My husband and I love our retirement placement … have been here 27 years …we call it home! Home means we now are Cumberland County residents, and we want to keep our county a great place to live.
One way we do this is to support the United Fund and give deserving folks a mulligan in their life.
The United Fund supports more than 30 community nonprofits that are committed to making our county a better place to live for our residents.
Many of you have come to the Glade from areas that had the United Way.
Notice, Cumberland County has the United Fund — and there is a difference! All money donated stays right here in Cumberland County.
We do have one person on the payroll. Our director works 27 hours a week. She is a necessary employee to make sure we stay true to our goal of making Cumberland County a wonderful place to live.
I encourage you to support this community agency. The amount you give will be used to make people’s lives — babies, youth, young and old adults — a chance to make a positive change here and now but also in the future of our community.
Thank you for being a caring resident!
You can support the Fairfield Glade United Fund Door-to-Door Campaign by mailing or dropping by a donation to 348 Taylor St., Suite 101, Crossville, TN 38555; or conveniently online at www.cumberlandunitedfund.org.
• • •
Sara Drake has been chair of the Fairfield Glade Door-to-Door campaign for the past 10 years. She was previously a neighborhood walker for the campaign.
